Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured residents of Bwari area council that the administration would make the territory hot for bandits and terrorists.

Wike, who gave this assurance yesterday during a town hall meeting in Bwari organised to address the incessant kidnapping in the area, acknowledged that the increased insecurity in the North East had made the area unsettled for the criminals.

He, however, said the FCT Administration, with the help of security agencies, will make the entire FCT unconducive for criminal activities.

The minister explained that the informants of the bandits who are living among the people will soon feel the wrath of the security agencies.

He promised to provide the needed support to the security agencies and the area councils, saying such a meeting as this one will also go round other area councils.

According to the minister, President Bola Tinubu had instructed him to provide all that the security agencies would need, that it would no longer be business as usual.

“Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s administration. Yesterday, Mr. President summoned a high-level security meeting, which included all the Service Chiefs, the minister of defence, and my humble self, because of recent attacks, particularly in Bwari.

“So, currently, it is one of the key priorities that Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda will want to face squarely. It is no longer going to be business as usual. Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, then we have no business in government.”

He said that security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped, because they will be provided with everything required.

“I know how big Bwari is. I know that you have boundaries with three states: Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa states. I know because these bandits were chased away from the North East, so they are making their way here; we will make it hot for them,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of Bwari area council, John Gabaya, explained that the council comprised 16 districts, and over 90 villages and hamlets, adding that the size and difficult terrain of the Council made the security challenges more difficult.

The meeting was attended by former Senator representing the FCT, Philip Aduda, the Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari, and the chairman of the Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya.