A senior advocate of Nigeria, Chief Niyi Akintola, has lamented the destruction of his properties and others in the explosion which occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday night.

He said “This is what remains of my modest contributions to hospitality businesses in Ibadaland just after the explosion of last night in Bodija”.

According to him, it is a posh hotel in a posh area known as ‘House 40″ on Dejo Oyelese Street Bodiam.

“I recall that some of our colleagues on this platform who had at one time enjoyed the hospitality of the modest 24 beds which include 8 suites, 3 chalets and 13 standard rooms are Alariwo, Wole Iyamu SAN, H,E. Iyiola Oladokun (whose residence) that shared a fence with my house 40 was completely destroyed.

“Other members of the Bar whose properties were destroyed on the street include the Late Chief Bola Ige SAN, the late Chief Bandele Aiku SAN, and an hospitality building said to belong to the late Governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

“My 3 other properties on Alabiamo Street, Adeyi Street and Adenuga Street were also slightly damaged with removed roof, removed POP ceilings, sliding doors, air-conditionals and several electrical applications.

“Oh my God, it is terrible. As I write this with my hands trembling, some guests and 3 hotel staff are in the hospital but we thank God that no casuality was recorded. What a way to start a New Year? I need your prayers please,” he said.