The Bauchi State Council of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has tied its support for any political party candidate to the release of its detained national leader, Alhaji Bello Bodejo.

It, however, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in Bodejo’s continued detention.

The association urged the president to use his good offices to facilitate Bodejo’s release or ensure that due process is followed if there are legal grounds for his continued detention.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Sale Garbu, made the appeal during a press conference held in Bauchi, yesterday.

He said the association would not support candidate of any political party until its national leader is released.

Garbu expressed concern over what he described as the prolonged detention of the organisation’s national leader without being brought before a court, saying the situation had generated concern among members.

He also expressed worry over the effect of Bodejo’s continued absence on his family, noting that his detention had placed additional hardship on them.

According to him, Bodejo has contributed to efforts aimed at promoting peace and security in the country, particularly through his involvement in addressing challenges affecting communities.

Garbu, therefore, appealed to President Tinubu to look into the matter and take appropriate steps towards resolving the situation.

He also called on the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to intervene and support efforts to secure Bodejo’s release in good health.

He said the decision was informed by the organisation’s concern over Bodejo’s continued detention and its desire to see the matter resolved.

Earlier, the state secretary of the association, Sulaiman Shehu, appealed to traditional rulers across the country to use their positions and influence to intervene in the matter.

Shehu urged traditional institutions to engage relevant authorities and contribute towards finding a peaceful and lawful resolution to the situation.

The association also called on government authorities, community leaders and other relevant stakeholders to give urgent attention to the matter in the interest of peace, justice and the wellbeing of Bodejo’s family.