The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Tuesday, October 6, brief Nigerians on its preparations for the 2027 general elections as the polls enter the final 100-day countdown.

The Commission will hold a national stakeholders’ meeting and World Press Conference to mark 100 days to the elections, with updates expected on the voters’ register, candidate nominations, logistics and measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

The event, scheduled for 10am at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, will be addressed by the INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, SAN, alongside other stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

INEC, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the engagement was intended to provide Nigerians and key actors in the electoral process with an update on its level of preparedness as the 2027 elections enter the final 100-day stretch.

“The Commission will provide updates on preparations for the elections, including the voters’ register, candidate nominations, logistics and critical measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process,” the statement said.

The Commission said the national stakeholders’ meeting was also designed to strengthen engagement with institutions and groups whose activities are central to the conduct and security of the elections.

“The national stakeholders’ meeting underlines the Commission’s commitment to absolute transparency, proactive public communication, and collaborative engagement with key actors in the electoral ecosystem,” it said.

Expected participants include political party leaders, security agencies participating in the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, civil society organisations and election observer groups.

The meeting comes as preparations for the 2027 general elections enter a critical phase, with INEC facing the task of completing logistical, administrative and technological arrangements ahead of the polls.

The Commission did not indicate whether any specific changes to the electoral timetable would be announced at the meeting, but said its chairman would address the gathering alongside other key stakeholders.

INEC said the proceedings would be broadcast live on major national television networks and streamed on its official social media platforms to allow wider public access to the discussions.

The Commission added that attendance at the venue would be strictly by invitation, while accredited journalists and invited guests would be required to present their invitation cards or accreditation badges at security checkpoints.