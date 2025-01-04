Inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has warmed that the police authorities would not tolerate the killing of policemen or assault on them in 2025.

He gave the warning while addressing personnel of the force during a visit to the Enugu State Police Command.

He further warned that it is criminal to assault policemen, stating that any further assault on any of them would receive appropriate response this year.

He said the federal government is very passionate about the welfare of policemen.

Earlier at the Government House, Enugu, the Inspector General commended Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for his support to the Nigeria Police.

“I want to start by expressing our profound appreciation to the Governor of Enugu State for the support that you have given to the Nigeria Police Force in our quest to provide and ensure peace and security in Enugu State. Your commitment to our shared goal of a safer Nigeria is truly commendable.

“You are doing great things in Enugu State. The report I have been getting in Enugu has been truly good. I am very happy and glad to hear the force of work you are doing in the state to ensure that the people of Enugu State enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“Importantly, I congratulate you on your giant strides in the area of security and other areas. I am pleased to note that the collaboration between the Nigeria Police and Enugu State government has continued to yield excellent results; and we are determined to build on this success.

“In 2025, I want to let you know that we are committed to pursuing our policing vision more vigorously. We will prioritise community engagement, professionalism, and the ethical conduct of our officers.

“I am very confident that with your support we are going to overcome all the challenges that we are facing presently and ensure that Nigeria becomes safer for all of us,” he said.

Governor Mbah thanked the IGP for the strong support given to his administration to fight crime and secure lives and property.

“We cannot thank you enough for the interest you have shown and continued to show in the security matters of Enugu State. You may not have been here before now, but from the outset, we have felt your presence here because you have provided us with all the support, both material and human, that we need to fight the challenges of insecurity to a standstill.

“We had a meeting on how to address the security challenges in Enugu and without sparing any time, you provided us with all the support to ensure we have special forces here. You provided us with the equipment.

“This is very important to us because the plan we have to grow our economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion can only happen with security in place. Businesses can deal with financial and commercial risks, but cannot deal with security risks, which is why we thought that for that growth to materialise, we will provide security. So, you have been a very strong pillar of support to the government,” he stated.