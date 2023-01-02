Webb Fontaine said, it has deployed world-class technologies in the operations and services of about 14 regulatory agencies in the country.

This, it said, has redefined the operations of these benefiting agencies as they transformed from manual to digital operations.

Webb Fontaine is a leading provider of solutions for Trade facilitation, powered by world-class technology including artificial intelligence.

The 14 regulatory agencies under its platform includes; Nigeria Customs Services, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria(SON), among others.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP recently, its managing director/CEO, Alioune Ciss, said, the company has also made inroads in the private sector as many trade groups have subscribed to its solutions.

Stating that the mission of the company is to simplify the work of governments, businesses and citizens worldwide by providing Customs Solutions technology and know-how, he added that, the firm specialises in improving government services through e-Government systems, business process reengineering, and cutting edge information technology.

We provide a comprehensive suite of e-Government software products, Electronic Single Window portals, Customs automation, information technology, telecommunications and infrastructure for Customs Systems services, he stressed.

According to him, “since 2006 when we started working in Nigeria, we have moved operations of some of the benefiting agencies and groups, especially, customs, from manual to digital, and this has indeed enhanced their operations to serve their customers better in a seamless way.

“In addition to our inroad in government, we also have some trade groups using it in the private sector. So, it goes from the agents that go to shipping lines to container terminal operators. I think we have more than 3,000 people connecting online every day to their online work with their businesses through our platforms.”

Promising that the company would like to as well increase its footprint not only by working with governments, and regulatory agencies but as well as delivering separate services to people and businesses, he noted that, “this, we have started already. We are always in this mood looking for new ways of doing business, providing the best services to people, governments and sectorial players.”

In the next five years, he said, Webb Fontaine would be doubling or tripling its staff strength after so much expansion in its services.

“Currently, we have about 900 staff in Webb Fontaine, and in the next five years, we will be doubling or tripling the number of people working for us and most of the people will be working in Research Development of new applications.”