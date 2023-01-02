The Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has restated the commitments of his administration towards supporting youths with business plans for a prosperous future.

Buni stated this during the 2022 maiden edition of Yobe Youth Summit organised by the North East Youth Initiative For Development (NEYIF) held at the National Open University conference Hall in Damaturu.

The governor, represented by his deputy Hon Idi Barde Gubana said his administration will continue to engage youth in all policies and programmes of the state government.

He said the government believes that youth are key towards the progress and sustenance of democracy adding that the success of the 2023 elections depends on the level of patriotism and efforts over progress.

“Our administration has more plans for the entire youth billed to be unveiled in the second tenure.

“May I therefore direct the executive director NEYIF to submit the names of responsible youths who have business plans for immediate financial support and encouragement.”

Buni further stated that his administration is committed to rejuvenating economic activities in the state citing examples with the construction of modern markets across the major towns of the state as a clear move towards achieving the desired goals.

The overseeing commissioner ministry of Youths, Sports and Social Development, Dr Abubakar Garba Iliya while speaking said the Buni led administration has within its stay in office succeeded in revitalizing the education, agriculture and commerce sector with youth empowerment receiving the much needed attention.

Comrade Dauda Muhammad Gombe who is the convener of the summit said they decided to organise the forum in order to set an agenda for the future of the youths in the state.