Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has assured that his administration will continue to build the right partnerships to bring about the desired development to the state.

Makinde stated this during the official launch of the first phase of the telecommunications and digitalisation partnership between Globacom Limited and Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) in Ibadan.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, noted that the partnership embodies his administration’s vision to use technology to address the challenges of governance, enhance efficiency, and improve the quality of life for every citizen of the state.

He added that the innovation would create safer roads, reduce travel times, enhance the transportation network’s efficiency, and address challenges in road management through digitalisation.

The governor urged stakeholders to support the transformation and comply with traffic regulations and the state government’s efforts to digitalise and optimise the traffic management system.

He said: “Today, we celebrate an innovative partnership through OYRTMA and Globacom Limited, a leading telecommunication giant in Nigeria, as we usher in a new era of digitalised traffic management in Oyo State.

“This partnership embodies the vision of the administration of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, in leveraging technology to address the challenges of governance, enhance efficiency and improve the quality of life for every resident of Oyo State.

“At the heart of governance is the drive to improve the quality of life for our people. An efficient transportation system is a cornerstone of that aspiration, as transportation is the lifeblood of any society. Our roads connect people to opportunities, goods to markets and communities to one another.

“However, as our cities grow and our economy expands, road safety, traffic laws and urban mobility demand innovative solutions. The digitalisation of OYRTMA operations is a bold step forward in making these challenges surmountable.’’