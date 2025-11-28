The Yobe State Police Command has assured the management of the State Specialist Hospital, Potiskum, of a better working relationship and protection of the lives and property of the staff.

The assurance followed the attack by criminals on the wife of one of the workers of the health facility on November 26, 2025, who stabbed and fatally injured the victim.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, a complaint letter with Ref. No. YSSH/GEN/169 was received from the management of the hospital at about 1:20 pm on November 26.

Abdulkarim said the report indicated that on the same date at about 2 am, unknown persons criminally trespassed into the residential quarters of a staff member of the hospital and stabbed his wife in the stomach with a sharp object, causing her bodily injury.

Dungus explained that the suspects also carted away her the victim’s mobile phone, an Infinix Smart 5 containing a SIM card.

It was further gathered that the said SIM card was later used to send a threatening message to another female staff member and colleague of the victim’s husband, stating that they have “finished with her Oga and two of them were next.”

Upon receipt of the report, the Potiskum Divisional Police Headquarters immediately swung into action, and the victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was responding to treatment.

According to the Police spokesperson, the investigation was ongoing with a view to arresting the perpetrator(s) of this heinous act.

Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Emmanuel Ado, has condemned the act and called on members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with the Police by providing credible and timely information that will aid in apprehending the fleeing suspects.

The Command reassured residents of the State of its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property.

It also urged residents to secure their homes and premises, especially at night and to report suspicious movements or persons immediately.

“Do not ignore threats or strange messages, notify the Police without delay, support community policing efforts and share relevant information”, the CP said.

The statement further urged the public to contact the nearest police division or call 07036143593 for emergencies or to share information.