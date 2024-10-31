The managing director and CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni has been awarded the Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), in recognition of his exceptional performance, profound impact and remarkable footprint in championing innovation and growth in the Nigerian financial services industry.

The CIBN Fellowship, which is the highest cadre of membership the Institute grants, is a hallmark of professional integrity, excellence and achievement. This prestigious award is a symbol of lifetime achievement and success, conferred on deserving individuals who have made a positive mark.

The award, according to CIBN, stands as the epitome of professionalism, ethics and transformative success; an attestation to the remarkable impact, admirable reputation and extraordinary results that have identified Moruf Oseni as a force to be reckoned with in the banking and financial services industry.

Reputed as a catalyst of innovation and positive transformation, Moruf Oseni, spearheaded the launch of ALAT, Africa’s first fully digital bank and a gamechanger in the financial services industry.

Further reinforcing his reputation as a pioneer of innovation, Moruf Oseni rejigged the financial services industry earlier in 2024 with the launch of yet another “first-of-its-kind” in the Nigerian banking industry, CoopHub, a digital solution tailored to the needs of cooperative societies and designed to empower cooperatives for optimal productivity.

Moruf Oseni, an MBA holder from Institut Europeen d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) in France, a Master’s holder in Finance (MiF) from the London Business School and a B.Sc. holder in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Nigeria, is also an alumnus of both the King’s College in Lagos and the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of Harvard Business School.

His frontline role in raising the standards in the financial services industry is unequivocal, and it is beyond doubt that the industry icon and CEO of Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, Wema Bank, is indeed deserving of the CIBN Fellowship Investiture. Accepting the honours, Moruf Oseni expressed gratitude to the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria(CIBN) for acknowledging his impact, industry footprints and achievements with the awarding of the CIBN Fellowship Investiture.

“I am honoured by this recognition and I don’t take for granted the journey that has brought me this far. As an individual, my drive for excellence in every action, result and achievement has fuelled me to consistently exceed expectations and this passion for excellence continues to fuel my journey as a CEO of a Bank that is dearer to me than anyone can imagine.

“The banking and financial services industry is a dynamic terrain and to keep the industry thriving, it is important that we all in our various roles and capacities, strive to maintain excellence and consistently raise the bar, innovating intentionally and strategically to expand our frontiers beyond the limits of banking into driving impact for the people we serve across various verticals.“

The head of Corporate Communication and Brand Management of CIBN, Folake Akintayo, attributed the CIBN Fellowship Award as an avenue to recognise the awardees’ meritorious services, commitment to professional responsibilities and valuable contributions to the industry and the economy at large.