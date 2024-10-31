The minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday, removed the acting registrar of the Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Chinyere Uromta.

The minister, however, appointed Igwe Onyekachi, as a substantive registrar for the Council.

The appointment of Onyekachi, according to the head, Press and PR of the ministry, Muhammad Zakari, was part of efforts to reposition the Council for better efficiency and management.

LEADERSHIP reports that Council has been enmeshed in a crisis of confidence and insolvency, leading to its inability to pay salaries since January this year, until the Minister stepped in to arrange a bailout loan for the payment of salaries.

However, the statement said the appointment was contained in a letter, signed on behalf of the Minister by the director, Maritime Services, Babatunde J. Sule.

His appointment is in accordance with the relevant provisions of the CRFFN Act 2007 and it is for a duration of four(4) years in the first instance.

Onyekachi, 44, who holds a master’s degree in Transportation and Logistics, hails from Imo State, South – East Nigeria. He is an active registered member of the CRFFN.

The appointment is with immediate effect.