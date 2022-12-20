Wema Bank has thrown its weight behind the Duke of Shomolu (DOS) Production, one of the fastest-growing theatre franchises in Nigeria, in its four-stage plays slated for December 2022.

According to the bank’s acting head of Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Morolake Philip-Ladipo, “more than giving theatre lovers a special experience for the yuletide, the sponsorship shows the bank’s demonstration commitment towards the growth and development of arts and culture in the country.”

Morolake also disclosed that Wema Bank has been supporting theatre performances in the country for over five years given the social impact of stage plays to both the artists and to the audiences.

She called on all lovers of theatre to avail themselves of the opportunity offered by the DOS Production and have a refreshing recreation with their families and loved ones. She said, “This season is always a period of relaxation for Nigerians, and as we celebrate Christmas and New Year holidays, I urge everyone to turn out to watch any of Awo, Our Duke Has Gone Mad, Ogiame Erejuwa and Ufok Ibaan, lined up to be performed by DOS productions.”