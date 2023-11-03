Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has been awarded a prestigious certification for a ‘Great Place to Work’.

The prestigious recognition reflects the bank’s unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture that fosters employee satisfaction, growth, and well-being.

The Great Place to Work certification, a globally recognized accolade, is a testament to Wema Bank’s dedication to maintaining a positive and empowering work environment. The certification process involved a comprehensive assessment of the bank’s workplace practices, employee feedback, and overall organizational culture.

The award night held at the Civic Center Hotel in Lagos, also saw Wema Bank awarded 2nd Best Place to Work in Nigeria (Large Corporate Organisation Category); Best in Promoting the Culture of Innovation by All; Best in Promoting Learning and Development Practices and The Victor Ligbago Award for Best Workplace for Millennials.

A statement from the Bank on Friday said: “At Wema Bank, our employees are the heart of our success, and this certification underscores our commitment to ensuring they thrive both personally and professionally,” said Moruf Oseni, Managing Director of Wema Bank.

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, and we will continue to invest in our employees’ development and well-being.

“This achievement highlights several key attributes that make Wema Bank stand out as an exemplary workplace, including a strong emphasis on employee engagement, empowerment, and work-life balance. The bank believes that happy and motivated employees are the driving force behind its growth and success.”

The bank fosters a diverse and inclusive work environment where employees from various backgrounds can thrive and contribute to the organization’s success and is committed to the continuous development of its employees, offering opportunities for skill enhancement and career advancement.

The bank noted that as a socially responsible organization, it encourages its employees to participate in community service and philanthropic activities, fostering a sense of purpose beyond the workplace.

“This certification reaffirms Wema Bank’s position as a forward-thinking financial institution that values its employees as integral partners in its mission to provide innovative and customer-centric banking solutions.

“Wema Bank extends its appreciation to its dedicated employees, whose commitment and passion have made this certification possible. The bank remains committed to nurturing a workplace culture that promotes excellence, teamwork, and individual growth,” it stated.