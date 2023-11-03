Rejecting the myths and misconceptions surrounding QNET’S products, top Nigerian journalists who took part in the recent QNET’s V-Malaysia programme confirmed that the lifestyle brand is not a get-rich-quick scheme, as many had believed.

Every year, QNET organises its premier event, V-Convention (V-Con), which brings together a broad assembly of business leaders from many industries and nations, including experts in network marketing, foreign entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders in Penang, Malaysia.

In this year’s annual celebration, 20,000 attendees from over 20 countries, including Nigeria, attended the two back-to-back conventions at the Setia Spice Arena in Penang, Malaysia, to commemorate QNET’s 25th anniversary in September.

Three journalists from Nigeria’s top media outlets were invited to the convention as a way to honour the occasion. The three journalists were N’ankwat Dariem of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Funmilola Gboteku of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi of Television Continental (TVC).

Sharing their experiences, the journalists concurred that despite the challenges faced by QNET, the company has been able to come out stronger and has continued to impact people’s lives.

For instance, TV Continental’s Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi called the convention an “electrifying” experience that opened her eyes to the world of direct-selling business.

Ikpoyi said, “VCON was an electrifying experience for me. From the venue, I witnessed the energy of over 12 thousand participants, and how they all trooped out to learn from the QNET founder, Vijay Eswaran.

“Eswaran worked in like a sun-god, yet showed so much humility to every participant, and acknowledge the contributions people have made in the QNET brand. Such humility is one leadership quality business leaders should learn from. Then, hearing QNET’s story and how they have run for 25 years, I deduced the resilience and impact that they have embodied.

“To run a business for such length shows how they have excelled in handling challenges and continued to impact in people lives. I like that QNET give multifaceted approach to train their marketers on ethical direct selling approach. And with what I saw at VCON, I now understand that QNET is not a get-rich-quick scheme that creates jobs through networking.”

Regarding N’ankwat’s perceptions of a few QNET products, the technology that most impressed her was the Chi-Pendant.

“The pendant relieves stress and improves my ability to unwind as a writer. What I observed at Malaysia’s Quest International University also astounded me. It has a very original concept and is based on excellent research. The misperception that direct selling is a get-rich-quick scam was dispelled by the in-depth conversations and first-hand experiences i had with QIU students, QNET customers, and other stakeholders who gathered at VCON,” N’ankwat Dariem of Voice of Nigeria (VON) posited.

As for Funmilola Gboteku from NAN, she said that she was able to engage with other journalists and the QNET community through the informative and networking sessions at VCON.

“Attending such an event thrilled me. It is the largest number I have ever seen assembled for a gathering. Customers were given the chance to learn more about the company during VCON. Several QNET products that were on display also provided me with some eye-opening insights. The Homepure Nova water filtering system, which increases the antioxidant advantages in one’s drinking water, and the Chi-Pendant, which is worn to shield one from electromagnetic fields and other contaminants, caught my attention . These are some of the things that most impressed me,” Gboteku said.

Earlier, QNET sub-saharan Africa regional manager, Biram Fall, decried the misconception around direct selling industry in Nigeria, which has led to some negative media publications about their brand.

“To build credibility and trust, a media workshop was held in Lagos to foster a deeper understanding of QNET and its diverse range of products and services. During this event, the media present were given a hands-on experience of some of our products. Esteemed experts, including Dr Shafi Shaik – Amezcua Product Trainer and Category Manager at QNET, and Professor Abiodun Adebayo – Vice Chancellor of Covenant University Nigeria, enhanced the workshop’s value and knowledge exchange.

“This workshop played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for a successful product expo, ensuring that the media was well-equipped to convey QNET’s essence and offerings to a wider audience,” Fall averred.

The regional manager, however, applauded Transblue Limited, a local customer service compliance and logistics company, for its partnership with Qnet, adding that, “In April 2022, our official entry into Nigeria was marked by a significant partnership with Transblue Limited, a local customer service compliance and logistics company. Serving as our legal representative, Transblue aims to address logistical challenges in Nigeria’s market landscape. This partnership has been instrumental in connecting Nigerians to QNET’s global network and empowering the youths.”

As QNET moves forward, Fall assured that the lifestyle company will continue to uphold its values, promoting wellness and making positive social impacts in Nigeria and beyond. “We look forward to further collaborations and initiatives that will strengthen our partnerships and empower the youth,” he added.