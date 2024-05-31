Wema Bank has rounded off its ‘5 for 5 Season 3’ Promo with over N90 million disbursed to Nigerians across the country, topping the cumulative N63.3 million from Season 1 and 2, and the total bandwidth of 1,200 winners surpassing the cumulative 1,178 from previous seasons.

At the grand finale on Friday, held at the Bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, and attended both virtual and physically, N10 million was disbursed.

Regulatory bodies, including the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and the Lagos State Lotteries Board, among others, were in attendance.

The Season 3, which started in August 2023, toured Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Uyo, UNILAG, Akure, Enugu, Benin and Osogbo.

The winners of the season ranged from NYSC corps members, business owners, corporate employees, parents, students, and several other demographics from all over the country.

Speaking at the grand finale, Wema Bank’s Executive Director, Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku stated that the season 3 kickstarted with a series of special weekly giveaways of N5,000 each to 200 customers starting from the first week of August and leading up to the first monthly draw.

He said: “Our working template for the monthly draws was a N9,000,000 per draw model for each of the 10 monthly draws: 2 winners of N1,000,000 each, 8 Domiciliary Account winners of N250,000 each, 30 winners of N100,000 each and 80 winners of N25,000 each. We maintained this framework for all draws except for the 6th draw in Akure where we disbursed a total of N8,000,000. The outstanding N1,000,000 from the Akure draw is how we have arrived at N10,000,000 for the Grand Finale happening today.

“While the Grand Finale attests to the impactful journey that we have traversed through the past 10 months, it also marks the end of the season.

“I am beyond proud of the transformative impact we have generated over the course of the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 and the Bank is honoured by the privilege that our customers have given us to serve them.”

On her part, Wema Bank’s Divisional Head of Retail and SME, Ayodele Olojede, described the event as an instrument of positive impact and transformation.

She stated that since becoming a national bank, Wema had been on a success streak with the launch of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, female-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, USSD solution, among others.

“What stood out for us is how receptive our customers have been through the years, supporting us, welcoming our solutions and embracing each innovation with open arms.

“In Season 1, we rewarded 639 Nigerians with N31.5 million and for Season 2, we upped the rewards with a N31.85 million cash prize for 539 Nigerians, touring seven cities: Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, Abeokuta, Calabar, Ilorin, and Enugu.

“The results from the first two seasons were nothing short of amazing. As a Bank that is committed to exceeding all expectations, it’s only natural that we took the bold step and went all out in Season 3. This Season, we doubled the impact by rewarding more customers than we did in the first two seasons combined, and additionally, the cash prize for the season is almost double the amount we disbursed in Season 1 & 2 combined.

“We were also intentional in creating room for more customers to participate, which was why we simplified the qualification criteria by reducing the benchmark from N10,000 to N5,000.”