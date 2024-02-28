Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that his administration was determined to immortalise the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, as a worthy son of the state.

Wigwe, along with his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizi, died in an helicopter crash that killed three other persons in California, United States of America, recently.

Fubara spoke in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night, during an event organised by the Port Harcourt City One Love Family, to reflect, celebrate and eulogise the life of late renowned banker.

The governor stated that the late

Wigwe lived an impactful life, affecting society positively.

He described as a double loss the death of the late banker, first as an in-law, and second as a trail blazing son of the state, who exhibited daring spirit known of Rivers people in pursuit of their dreams and became successful in his career with reckonable social impact.

Fubara said: “I have come to understand something about life, those that God has favoured, blessed and truly cherish, He does not like them to stay too long on earth because he doesn’t want them to get corrupted.

“But the wicked ones, the cruel, that you are praying for to die, will stay and they will not die. So, you should understand that what has happened to our brother and his family, is truly painful to everyone.”

The governor stated that no matter the wealth acquired, in death, nothing is taken along and advised that people live life of value, and be at peace with people they encounter daily.

He enjoined members of the Port Harcourt One Love Family to uphold and continue with those social impact endeavours that late Herbert Wigwe devoted his time to.

Chairman of the Port Harcourt One Love Family, Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan, said the death of Wigwe has caused an unbearable and lamentable pain.

Ogan, however, noted that in their grief, God provided strength and they were honouring a man who was a pillar and a potent force in the Port Harcourt City and selflessly committed his time and resources to promote the state and offered enduring help to so many persons.