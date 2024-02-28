Save for last-minute change, the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos will not play any visible role in the funeral rites of the late group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, who died on board a chopper in US about three weeks ago.

Wigwe, who was an active member of the influential City of David Parish of RCCG, died alongside his wife, first son, a friend and former chairman of NGX, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and crew members, in the air accident.

About two weeks after his death, a pre-planned lavish Diamond Jubilee birthday of the wife of the Parish Pastor, Dr Siju Iluyomade, was held that left tongues wagging.

Some netizens from far and near complained about the alleged insensitivity of the Pastor’s family at a time they opined the church should be mourning the Wigwes, being prominent members of the church while alive. But, others thought otherwise, absolving the Iluyomades of any offence, saying life must go on.

However, in the programme of events released by the Wigwe family on Wednesday, the City of David Parish of RCCG was conspicuously missing. Not a few were surprised with the turn of events because they believed the church should feature as one of the venues for the funeral rites.

According to the programme, the funeral rites for the Wigwes will commence with a tribute to Herbert Wigwe’s professional legacy at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4, 2024.

Separate ceremonies to honour Wigwe’s wife, Chizoba, and son Chizi, were scheduled for March 5 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, followed by a night of tributes on March 6 at the same venue.

On March 7, a combined service of songs will take place at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, followed by a Christian wake-keeping at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State.

On March 9, 2024, the funeral and private interment service for the three Wigwes will be held.

The final leg of the programme will be an outing ceremony at the RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers State, on March 10, 2024.