We’re Looking Forward To A Greater Nigeria, Says First Lady Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to look beyond the present situation in the country and see the bigger picture, which has light at the end of the tunnel.

She was speaking while receiving Wives of Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police led by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

In a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was doing everything possible to ensure that it cushions the effects of the fuel subsidy removal until the gains of the policy begins to materialise.

She said her pet project, the ‘Renewed Hope Initiative’ was also supporting the government in this regard and that is why she was soliciting the support of the wives of the Service Chiefs.

“We will need your various Associations from time to time, at least to be able to reach out women in your various barracks, to reassure them that we mean well for this country, and that they should be patient and that whatever we can do to ameliorate what the subsidy has meted to us, we believe there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is a greater Nigeria we are looking out for and it is a legacy that our children and generations yet unborn, we would leave a Nigeria we can relate better as Nigerians and also look for the good of this nation and the wealth of this country can be greater enhanced,” Mrs Tinubu stated.

The First Lady also promised that the RHI would soon be reaching out to vulnerable widows of fallen officers in the military.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President, DEPOWA, Mrs Oghogho Musa, assured that the various Associations under Defence and Police Officers’ wives were poised to partner with the Renewed Hope Initiative in all areas of its scope of coverage namely Agriculture, Education, Health, Economic Empowerment and Social Investment.

She said this was importantly because these are all areas of interest to all the Associations.

The First Lady was then decorated as the Grand Matron of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association, which is as enshrined in the constitution of the various associations.