Concerned Edo ladies yesterday protested the incessant cult killings in Benin City, Edo State, which have claimed over 50 lives in the last two months.

Hundreds of ladies, dressed in black with placards, urged the Edo State government, traditional institutions, religious bodies, and security agencies to stop the killings.

Miss Ojo Gloria Eki, one of the leaders, wrote in a letter titled “Appeal for Peace and Unity in Edo State”:

“I’m writing with a heavy heart regarding the tragic events in Edo State, specifically the senseless killings of youth. As a concerned citizen, I seek your wisdom and guidance in advocating for peace and harmony. The youth are our nation’s hope and future, and it’s disheartening to witness their lives cut short by violence.

“I appeal to you to use your position to advocate for an immediate end to the senseless violence. By encouraging peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and understanding, we can pave the way for healing and reconciliation.

“Your guidance and support in mediating conflicts, promoting tolerance, and advocating for justice will restore peace and stability in Edo State. Let’s stand together as a united community, bound by peace, compassion, and respect.”

On her part, Miss Precious Ikponmwen said the killings have turned women in their 20s and 30s into widows.

“We’re tired of the killings; many young girls are turning into widows in their 20s and 30s. We want the Nigeria Union of Journalists to support us. Almost all Edo State households have been affected.

It’s difficult to train children as a single parent.

“Those fighting are our husbands and brothers. We want these killings to stop.”