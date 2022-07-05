National Population Commission (NPC) has expressed its readiness to conduct the first ever digitally compliant Population and Housing census in Nigeria come 2023.

The commission also revealed that no fewer than one million Nigerians would be engaged by the Federal Government for the conduct of the all important exercise.

The commissioner representing Ekiti at the NPC, Mr. Deji Ajayi, stated this in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Monday, while addressing newsmen on the commencement of the Trial Census in the state preparatory to the next year nationwide exercise.

Ajayi who said that registration by proxy will not be condoned during the exercise, noted that reliable technological innovation had been advanced by the NPC to prevent the process from being manipulated.

“The commission has intensified preparatory activities deploying technological innovations on a massive scale to conduct a truly scientific census that will not only be accurate and reliable but also transparent and acceptable to all Nigerians.

“It will be entirely paperless exercise. No document will be brought to interview people as it will be digital. We will ensure that we have a seamless census.”

He also disclosed that NPC is having a Memorandum of Understanding with INEC to make its register available to the electoral body after the exercise.

“After the exercise, INEC will have access to the register to help in cleaning up its record and delete the dead registered voters from the voters register.”