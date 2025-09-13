The National Population Commission (NPC) has said it lacks the constitutional power to fix a date for the next national census and is awaiting a formal proclamation from President Bola Tinubu for the exercise to commence.

“We are waiting for proclamation from the president to give the go-ahead with the census. As for us, we do not have the power to proclaim the date for the census. We are only doing advocacy to ginger the president to announce the date for the census. The president has the power to proclaim the date with funds,” an NPC official told LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday.

The clarification reaffirms the commission’s long-standing position that while it continues with advocacy and preparatory work, only the Presidency can proclaim a census date through an official directive backed with funding.

Under former president Muhammadu Buhari, the commission had concluded extensive preparations for the census. Trainings were conducted nationwide, digital devices procured, and funds allocated for the exercise.

The national headcount was scheduled for 2023, but the transition to a new administration forced a postponement. Since President Tinubu assumed office, the process has remained on hold pending a fresh proclamation.

Over the past year, NPC chairman Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra had repeatedly maintained that the commission was fully prepared to conduct the census but can only proceed once the president makes the proclamation.

In November 2024, the NPC had to issue a rebuttal after viral reports falsely claimed that 2025 had been set as the census year.

Nigeria has not conducted a population and housing census since 2006.

Previous attempts had been stalled by funding challenges, political transitions and controversies over credibility. While training, recruitment and procurement of digital tools are ongoing, the commission awaits the president.

Development experts argue that a credible census is vital for national planning, service delivery and resource allocation.

They also stress that beyond political will, transparent funding and broad-based confidence are essential for credibility.

For now, attention remains on the Presidency, which has set up committees and held briefings with NPC officials in recent months.