Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has said they are waiting for the directive of Ebonyi State governor David Umahi on whether to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu or not.

Chairman and convener of the forum, Hon. Suleiman Liba, who spoke for the first time since the APC primaries, commended the effort of his principal, saying although he was devastated Umahi did not win the presidential party primaries, it was democracy at work and there must be a winner.

Responding to a question on whether the group would support Tinubu’s presidential campaign team, Liba said the group with over 5000 members in each of the 19 northern states, will consult with Umahi soon on the way forward.

He said whatever direction given to them by the governor is what the group will follow.

He commended the APC hierarchy for ensuring that the party is still intact even after the primaries, “against the expectation and wishes of the opposition.”

Liba further said that the party will go into the general election as a united and much stronger entity and that nothing short of total victory is expected from the ruling party.

While thanking the media for the role played before, during and after the primaries, he urged the practitioners never to relent in their effort at ensuring that information is properly disseminated, and assured that their press releases would be regular as soon as the group received direction from Engr. Umahi on the way forward.