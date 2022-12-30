West Ham United will revive their interest in Nigeria defender, Ola Aina.

Aina was close to joining David Moyes’ side in the summer, but the Hammers failed with a late bid.

According to the Evening Standard, the London club are looking to bolster their full-back options and may turn to Aina again.

Vladimir Coufal is out of form, while Ben Johnson has struggled with injuries.

The other full-back at the club, Aaron Cresswell is ageing.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in Aina.

He is into the final six months of his contract with Torino and seems not ready to pen an extension.