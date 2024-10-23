The Ondo State governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone into extinction in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said this is because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has torn the umbrella of the PDP into shreds in the state ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

Speaking at Igbobini, Kiribo Igbotu, and other communities in the Ese-Odo local government, the home town and the local government of his main challenger, Hon Agboola Ajayi, the governor said all the gladiators in the PDP are now with the APC ahead of the poll.

While saying that PDP no longer exists in the state, Aiyedatiwa noted that the people’s support and loyalty to his administration have continued to make the ruling party wax stronger in the state.

Addressing a crowd that trooped out to welcome him at Igbobini, the Governor promised that his administration would continue to initiate more developmental projects across the state if elected on November 16.

Disclosing that the government has invested heavily in the areas of education, health, and the construction of good roads and infrastructures across the state, Aiyedatiwa urged the people to troop out en-masse and vote for the APC in the election.

“I want to thank you for your patience, as we gathered here today. I salute your love, unity, and support for us and the party. I’ll reciprocate this gesture after the election.

“No doubt, we have initiated many projects, and we will do more. Our roads, schools, and hospitals are receiving attention. We have also ensured there is security in the state.

“We are also employing more teachers in the school. So, come November 16, you must troop out en mass and vote for our party (APC) in the election.

“I want you to use our vote to chase away other political parties. As you know, all the gladiators in the PDP, are now with us. We have torn the umbrella of the main opposition party into shreds. In this coming election, your vote must be for the APC. Your vote is your power, don’t waste your votes on parties that have no clear plan for Ondo State,” Aiyedatiwa counselled.