President Bola Tinubu has approved the dissolution of the Ministries of Niger Delta Affairs and Sports Development as part of a sweeping reform of Nigeria’s federal ministries.

The decisions were taken during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

In place of the Ministry of Niger Delta, a new Ministry of Regional Development will now oversee all regional development commissions.

This includes bodies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission, and the North East Development Commission.

The aim of the new ministry is to streamline regional development efforts across the country.

Meanwhile, the functions of the Ministry of Sports will now be taken over by the National Sports Commission, which will assume responsibility for the management and development of sports nationwide.

Additionally, the FEC approved the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy in an effort to consolidate and enhance the country’s tourism and cultire.