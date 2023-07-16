When Tinubu Met The Class Of ‘99 Governors

There is always a camaraderie when you meet your classmates from any stage of education, whether it be primary, secondary, or tertiary. The same holds true when you reunite with your professional peers.

It was no different when President Bola Tinubu recently met with the class of 1999 governors at the Presidential Villa. These were the first elected governors who served after the military era ended and the fourth republic began on May 29, 1999.

As soon as President Tinubu walked into the room and saw former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbenidion, he couldn’t contain his excitement and started hailing him, saying, “Lucky, Lucky!” The atmosphere was filled with happiness and camaraderie, as if it were a reunion of secondary school classmates.

It’s worth noting that the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, was also a governor in 1999.The late President Umaru Yar’Adua was also a member of the 1999 set.

Sadly, out of the 36 governors in the class of 1999, 10 have passed away. Chinwoke Mbadinuju served as governor of Anambra State from 1999 to 2003, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha governed Bayelsa State from 1999 to 2005, and Mala Kachalla was the governor of Borno State from 1999 to 2003 under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

Abubakar Hashidu is among the 1999 governors who had a dramatic political career. He was the first elected governor of Gombe State and served from 1999 to 2003.