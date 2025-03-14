The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated infection preventive materials, nutritional items and other commodities to the Borno State Government to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Friday while handing over the items, WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said the donation aims to enhance access to quality healthcare services for vulnerable women and children in the state.

Mulombo said the donation demonstrates WHO’s commitment to supporting the Borno State’s healthcare system, particularly in child protection and nutrition.

He noted that the donation was part of WHO’s ongoing commitment to child protection and enhanced child support in the state, which has faced significant humanitarian challenges in recent years due to the lingering Boko Haram insurgency.

Dr Mulombo, represented by the Emergency Manager of WHO in North-East, Kumshida Balami, commended the state government and Ministry of Health and Human Services for tackling the state’s humanitarian challenges.

Receiving the items, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Prof. Baba Malum Gana said the items donated will combat the spread of communicable diseases like cholera and acute malnutrition, especially in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

Prof. Gana highlighted the state’s challenges, which include recent flood and the over decade-long Boko Haram insurgency, resulting in widespread acute malnutrition, particularly among children.

The donated items include 3,500 admission cards, 3,500 rotation cards, 300 chain of infection, 300 environmental cleaning, 300 personal protective equipment (PPE) ,300 prevention of injuries from sharps, detergent among others.