Kebbi State governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has questioned the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of military personnel 45 minutes before bandits struck and abducted 25 schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, Danko-Wasagu local government area of the State.

The governor made revelation when he received a sympathy visit from leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

“We had convened a security council meeting before the incident, but military men were withdrawn 45 minutes before the attack, raising questions about who ordered the withdrawal,” Idris said.

He assured the delegation that the state and federal governments were doing everything possible to rescue the abducted girls, adding that an investigation had been launched to determine who gave the order for the military withdrawal.

“We have been receiving visitors since the incident happened, we received Vice President Kashim Shatima, Progressive Governors Forum led by their chairman, his Excellency Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma and his fellow colleagues, and now we are, receiving delegation of Nigeria Labour Congress and the Nigeria Union of Teachers led by president, Mr. Joe Ajaero, to commiserate with us as well as prayed for the successful securing of the abducted schoolgirls,” Idris said.

“We have already asked the authorities to investigate and find out who ordered the men to withdraw… The government of the state and federal government are doing everything humanly possible to ensure it secure this schoolgirls from the hands of bandits,” Idris said.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who led the delegation, condemned the abduction, describing it as a “calculated attempt and distraction.”

“We view it as a calculated attempt and distraction because Kebbi is one of the states that we can proudly say in some years to come, we can be able to say this is what our own did… but let me make it categorically, that we stand in solidarity, we are also sharing the pain and as well we are in pain and mourning of this period of the moment,” Ajaero said.

He urged security agencies to be proactive in preventing such incidents, adding that security issues should not be politicised.

“We didn’t come here to protest that roads are not good, we didn’t come here to protest that workers are not paid, but we are here to witness a distraction and there is a limit to the salvation of security, security issues should not be politicised, it should be clearly stated as security and emphasis must be on trying to be proactive on prevention,” Ajaero said.