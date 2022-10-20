Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has threatened to expose some persons who had surreptitiously stopped the release of the loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Abia and Benue states.

He said the motive was to punish Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) for standing with him to demand for the resignation of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike spoke on Tuesday night at the 58th birthday celebration of the Abia State governor, Ikpeazu, in his country home of Umuobiakwa community in Obingwa local government area.

The governor, who was the special guest of honour at the event, was accompanied by former Ekiti State governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose,

He said, “I will tell you very soon, how money that was supposed to come to Abia State for my friend to use to develop Abia State was stopped recently by those who think they own this country, by those who think Ikpeazu did not support them.

“Because Ikpeazu supported me, they went and stopped Abia State from getting the money they are supposed to get to develop Ariara market.

“Okezie Ikpeazu is just governor of Abia State. He is not the owner of Abia State. He is just a symbol of Abia State. Anybody who fights Abia State, you’re not fighting Okezie, you are fighting the people of Abia.”

Wike said the CBN loan is a facility that is made available to every state of the federation. According to him, Rivers State government had accessed and secured the loan already.

He said, “I got it (CBN loan). And anybody who dares to stop my money, they know, I will not take it from them. You can see how people are wicked, they are not in office yet, but they are fighting people, stopping states` money.

“Even as we have criticised President Muhammadu Buhari, he has never stopped our money any day, never.”

Wike frowned at some Nigerians who always carry on as if they are masters over others, and would stop at nothing in daring to treat people as slaves.