Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato House of Representatives, Imo Ikenga Ugochinyere, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to obey the court order on Nnamdi Kanu.

In its judgement on October 13, 2022, the Court of Appeal discharged Kanu of terrorism offences.

The delay by the federal government in releasing him had on Tuesday prompted Kanu through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), to write to the attorney-general of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), demanding his unconditional release from the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Reacting to this delay, Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), expressed concern over the continued delay in freeing Kanu from detention.

Ugochinyere pointed out that the disobedience to court for Kanu release might escalate crisis in the South East.

He said they were left with no other option than to plan a rally in Ideato to demand APC government free Nnamdi Kanu as ordered by court.

“It is embarrassing that after the court had made its pronouncements through its judgement that Nnamdi should be released, the federal government is still keeping him.

“The only way this government can exonerate itself from this, is to show and demonstrate its love for the people of this region and release Nnamdi Kanu.

“The marginalisation is too glaring and if Nnamdi Kanu was from a different region of this country, he would have been released since.

Government should show its sincerity and walk the talk of united Nigeria,” he said.