Former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday opened up on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) government couldn’t remove him during the period when he served the nation as Senate president.

Saraki, in a consultative forum with PDP Cross River delegates at the Transcorp Hotel Calabar, saidhe held the people together.

“I held People together, to an extent that it was difficult for those who were against me to find it difficult to throw me out of office.

“I related very well with my people,I am talking about everyone that mattered at the Senate.

“I held People together. We need a president Who can afford to hold everyone together. Myself and my members together.

“I am someone who if you give me an office. I leave the office better than it was. Today the government is accounting for only 16% GDP.

“That is why all projects undertaken by the government even in Cross River State such projects cannot be completed.”

He said that for anyone to succeed as president of Nigeria today, the fellow must have the passion, vision and the brain to create wealth.

“To create wealth, you must have the knowledge, certificate for skill acquisition and entrepreneurship.

“We must include youths in our government. The youths must become ministers in administration “He said.

Saraki, who is seeking to occupy the seat of president of Nigeria, promised to create jobs to fight the unemployment problem troubling the country.

“I seek your support. The promise I make today shall be fulfilled. Give me the opportunity, my team and I shall make this country great once again.” Saraki maintained.