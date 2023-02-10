Federal government has explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on conducting population census this year was borne out of his desire to bequeath an enduring legacy of evidence-based planning for sustainable development.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this position yesterday in Abuja at the 24th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard media series featuring the chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, said the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census would improve national planning.

The minister said the nation’s population remains the most important equation in our national development.

He said the people are both the agents and beneficiaries of the development process, hence development must start and end with meeting the aspirations of the people for improved living standards.

While noting that this year’s census is a legacy programme for the administration, he added that the year’s exercise will be the first time in 17 years that it is being done in Nigeria.

Mohammed also pointed out that the conduct of the census is a priority programme for President Buhari, saying: “Today’s edition is a special one because this is the first time since this series started that we are having a Special Guest who is not a minister – and that guest is the chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra. He is here to tell us about the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, after which we will inaugurate the Census Publicity Committee – which I chair.

“The 2023 Census itself is a legacy programme of the Buhari administration, hence we are featuring it here on our Scorecard Series. As you are aware, Nigeria last held a population census about 17 years ago – almost an eternity when you consider the importance of population census to national development. It is recommended that a national population census be held every 10 years.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census is a top priority for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is borne out of the desire to bequeath an enduring legacy of evidence-based planning for sustainable development.”

He said the Buhari Administration has invested heavily in human capital development, social infrastructure and agricultural development, adding that the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census is therefore to complement the giant strides of government by laying a sustainable basis for a planned and prosperous Nigeria.

He said the government noted with satisfaction and commendation the effort of the Commission to “positively rewrite the history of census in Nigeria through meticulous planning and massive deployment of technology at every stage of the national exercise.”

The minister added: “We are happy to note that the Commission is not only making efforts to conduct the 2023 Census but also laying a solid foundation for the seamless conduct of future censuses.

“The Enumeration Area Demarcation, which involves the division of the entire landmass of Nigeria into small enumeration areas that can be covered by a pair of enumerators, has been carried out meticulously and digitally and the products generated will be relevant for other planning purposes. All the buildings and structures in the country have been captured and geo coded.”

He, therefore, urged all persons resident in Nigeria to support the NPC to deliver accurate and reliable demographic data for planning purposes.