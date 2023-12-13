Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has said that the recently unveiled “4D Foreign Policy” of the Federal Government will provide a new concept, which is anchored on Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora.

He said the new policy, which was launched in Abuja recently, was well-articulated by President Bola Tinubu to drive a new vision for Nigeria in contemporary times, adding that Nigeria depends on this new line of vision to actualise its objectives and benefit from its foreign policy engagements.

The Minister also noted that the officially launched exhibition in Abuja underscored President Tinuba’s new foreign policy document, which accentuates Nigeria’s history and diplomatic engagements.

According to Ambassador Tuggar, “the exhibition presents a unique ambiance crystallizing the cultural heritable values and aspirations of the people of Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world, a people bound by common history and diverse cultures yet united for development, peace, progress and prosperity.”

The Minister said further that President Tinubu was committed to the entrenchment and consolidating democratic gains made since the return to civil rule in Nigeria in 1999 and will also encourage this in the entire Africa.

“Nigeria and indeed, Africa’s development depends increasingly on a new line of vision which has been well articulated in Mr. President’s new foreign policy concept,” he added.

The Minister declared that Nigeria has accepted democracy as a form of government and was working hard to entrench its values, which guarantees freedom, human rights and the rule of law, adding that Nigeria was keen on strengthening democracy in Africa and the world at large.

“Despite its challenges, democracy must be upheld by the people as the best form of government to champion the will of the people.

“Mr. President is very clear about the need to further entrench and further consolidate democratic gains made since the return to civil rule in 1999. We will continue to encourage this both in Africa and the world,” he said.

While speaking about the second “D”, which is ‘Development’, Tuggar affirmed the importance of working to enhance Nigerian and African development in order to halt the circle of dependency which is against the interest of Africa.

He added that Nigeria will exploit the opportunities presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area to facilitate the exchange of goods and services and boost trade and investment through economic cooperation.

On the third ‘D’, which is ‘Demography’, the Minister noted that the Tinubu administration was poised to use the country’s demographic advantage to harness its human capital resources for development.

“We are happy to say that the youth population of this country is soaring high in fintech, music, arts, sports and so forth. Our foreign policy and diplomatic engagement will be used to showcase the vibrant young talent and skills that our young population possesses for national development,” he said

Also speaking on the fourth ‘D’ (Diaspora), Tuggar said the Nigerian Diaspora community plays a major role in the development of the country. He highlighted the fact that their remittances had become a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

“Mr. President acknowledges this and believes that a well-structured diaspora community will continue to be a catalyst for Nigeria’s imaging and a veritable source of direct investment,” he stated.