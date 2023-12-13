Three persons were feared killed on Wednesday evening in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, when daredevil armed robbers stormed the town and attacked two commercial banks.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around 4pm when the robbers attacked the two new generation banks located at Okekere area of the town.

The men of the underworld, who operated on a motorcycle and a space bus, killed about three persons during the robbery incident.

The major roads and streets of the city were deserted while the robbery lasted.

A source close to the ancient town told journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, that between three to five persons were killed while another source said no fewer than five persons lost their lives.

The robbers, it was also learned, also dropped dynamites around the popular roundabout in the town leading to Akure, the Ondo State capital.

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, could not be reached on phone as at press time.