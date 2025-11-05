The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has disclosed that he declined pressure to punish erring members for the sake of the party.

Damagum, who stated this in his speech at the Board of Trustees meeting of PDP on Wednesday in Abuja, admitted to making decision and compromises over the sanction of party members, which he said, was for the party’s interest.

He, however, said despite the initial legal hitches, the 2025 Elective National Convention of the party will hold.

The PDP chairman urged that the next National Working Committee of the party be made up of men and women of integrity capable of rallying the base, reviving traditional structures, and inspiring new members across the federation.

“Yesterday, the 4th of November 2025, Justice Akintola delivered a landmark ruling affirming that our party has sufficiently satisfied all provisions of the law and therefore retains the constitutional right to organise its internal democratic processes — specifically, to hold the 2025 Elective National Convention.

“I must confess that what Justice Akintola did, in this era of judicial intimidation and moral compromise, is an act of courage.

“In a time when some have sought to manipulate our courts and intimidate our judges, it takes bravery to stand for the truth and defend the law. His judgment is not just a victory for our party, but for democracy itself.

“And that, my dear party leaders and members, is exactly what this moment in our national trajectory demands of us as an opposition party: Courage.”

He said courage can be contagious, but can also be misunderstood.

He recalled that when he assumed office as the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, he met a deeply divided factions distrusting one another, and suspicion clouding the shared purpose.

“I realised then that what our party needed most was reconciliation, not vengeance, not anger, not blame. We needed to heal the wounds opened after the 2023 general elections.

“At the time, some felt I was taking sides because I refused to indulge in the vindictiveness of punishing those they wanted punished. But I knew better. When they could not understand the wisdom of sheathing their swords, they left the party.

“Yet, even now, those I was accused of aligning with have completely misunderstood my intentions. The truth is simple: every decision I took, every compromise I made, every gesture of accommodation was for the sake of the party.

“I chose the party, not individuals, not factions, but the enduring institution of the PDP that shall outlive us all. That is what loyalty and courage means.

“Courage is also what our next National Working Committee (NWC) must possess. Our democracy is being dragged through the mud, and beyond that, we now face the risk of foreign interference and security threats that challenge our sovereignty,” Damagun said.