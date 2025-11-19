Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicity secretary in Kogi State and member representing Ogori/Magongo State Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon. Bode Ogunmola, has dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

Speaking with Journalists in Lokoja on the sideline of the defection ceremony held in Lokoja on Monday, Ogunmola revealed that his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is in consonance with the wishes and aspirations of his constituents.

He added that his people desire to be in the mainstream of politics and lean support to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, saying that it is for this reason, that he had to heed their call.

Speaking at the well attended rally, where former Governor Idris Wada, also defected to the APC, he said that the interest of his constituents would be best served in the APC.

Advertisement

The lawmaker, who won election to the House on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintained that if he choose to remain in the PDP.

it would amount to a great disservice to the people of Ogori/Magongo Local Government and would be tantamount to being self-seeking.

“I took a lot of things into consideration beyond the fact that the PDP is deeply enmeshed in crisis. First, my people want me to join the APC to support the good works of His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo in the state.

“Secondly, politics is about interest and that being the case, my continued stay in the PDP will rub off negatively on my people. We have to face reality and the reality is that PDP can no longer serve our best interest as a people.

“Thirdly, Governor Ododo is doing very well in all areas and as a person, he has made efforts to reach out to people in his quest to develop the state. It is only wise for us to support him in building a more viable and virile state”, Ogunmola remarked.

The one-time commissioner for Information in the state, further expressed confidence that the Ododo-led administration would attend to the needs of the people of Ogori/Magongo Local Government, especially in the area of infrastructure.

He added, “My joining the APC is not for selfish reasons, it is to give voice to my people and I can assure you that it is a decision I took after a deep consideration that my people stand to gain more if we keep faith with the APC and Governor Ododo, is the reason for my optimism.”