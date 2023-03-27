A support group under the aegis of Greater Edo State (GES) has made an appeal for the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of the State in the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, to be ready to throw his hat into the 2024 governorship race.

The group noted that Idahosa has delivered on his mandate as a lawmaker at the national level even as a first-timer, saying that he would change the narrative in the state when entrusted with the number one plum job at Dennis Osadebey Avenue.

The coordinator of the GES, Mr Emmanuel Asekhame, made the appeal in a release titled, “Entrusting Dennis Idahosa With Higher Responsibility in Edo State”, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Benin City on Monday.

While noting that they were unaware of the clamour for power shift to the Central senatorial district of the state, Asekhame, however, appealed to relevant stakeholders to work towards presenting the best for the people irrespective of the ethnicity.

The group’s coordinator further posited that there was nowhere it was documented that power must rotate from one senatorial district to the other.

According to him, “While we don’t want to dwell on the issue of power rotation, we must however state that there was no where that the issue of power rotation was agreed upon or even documented, we only speak on it on the basis of fairness and equity and nothing more.

“As a group, our concern primarily is how to ensure that the people enjoy good governance and we believe that Idahosa has what it takes to ensure that Edo people enjoys dividends of democracy as evident in his stewardship to the people of Ovia Federal Constituency.

“As a first timer, the Ovia representative have broken the ceiling and enthrone quality representation to the people of Ovia.

“His numerous projects and empowerment programmes abounds for everyone to see. The lawmaker has also initiated and sponsored bills and move motions that have changed quality of lives of his constituents.

“Idahosa has brought dynamism in representation by always being on ground at his constituency almost every weekend.

“His compassion and zeal to better the lives of his constituents is second to none in the history of our dear state.

“This is exactly why we felt that he would do better when entrusted with higher responsibility in Edo State.”