The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has made strident calls to the National Assembly to avoid making hasty decisions with regards to raging debate over propriety or otherwise of the Tax Reform Bills submitted it by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed on behalf of the Congress by Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, its National Coordinator, he said the Congress strongly opposed the proposed Tax Reform legislations because it was a clear departure from the principles of equity and shared prosperity upon which the nation was built.

Specifically, the group impressed on the lawmakers on the need to champion reforms that reflect the aspirations of all Nigerians and build a tax system that uplifts every region.

According to the body, the Bills, while masquerading as a solution to Nigeria’s fiscal challenges, were riddled with structural flaws that disproportionately favour a select few regions, leaving the vast majority of Nigerians—particularly those in historically exploited areas like the Niger Delta—further marginalised and disenfranchised.

In the statement, the group said, “We must remind the nation that during the era of the groundnut pyramids, the wealth generated from the agricultural bounty of the north was used to construct critical infrastructure in southern Nigeria, including ports, railroads, and industrial hubs. This era symbolised a vision of collective national development, where the resources of one region fueled the progress of the entire country. Yet today, we are faced with a reform that seeks to dismantle this spirit of shared prosperity by concentrating benefits in a few industrialised states while neglecting regions that continue to suffer from decades of exploitation and underdevelopment.

“The Niger Delta has borne the brunt of this historical injustice. For decades, the region’s oil wealth has fueled the economic engine of Nigeria, yet its people remain mired in poverty, environmental degradation, and systemic neglect. The proposed tax reforms do nothing to address these imbalances; instead, they risk further entrenching them. By centralising tax administration and prioritizing states with established industrial bases, this bill undermines the principles of federalism and equitable resource distribution. It is an affront to the very idea of Nigeria as a united and just federation.

“Furthermore, the lack of stakeholder consultation in drafting this bill is deeply troubling. Tax reforms of this magnitude should not be imposed without broad-based input from all sectors of society, including state governments, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, and representatives of marginalised communities. The rushed and opaque process by which this bill was introduced not only undermines its legitimacy but also exposes it as an ill-conceived attempt to impose fiscal uniformity without considering the diverse realities of our nation.

“This bill also fails to alleviate the economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians. While its proponents claim it seeks to reduce tax burdens on low-income earners, the reality is that it disproportionately benefits large businesses and wealthy states while leaving small-scale entrepreneurs and struggling families vulnerable. At a time when inflation is soaring and the cost of living is unbearable, this reform offers little relief to the millions of Nigerians who are already teetering on the brink of economic collapse.

“The NDYC believes that the future of Nigeria depends on policies that foster inclusivity, fairness, and regional equity. This Tax Reform Bill, in its current form, threatens to widen the gap between the privileged few and the suffering majority. It is not merely a fiscal issue; it is a question of justice, unity, and the soul of our nation.”