Former minister of mines and steel development, Hon Abubakar Bwari, has stressed the need for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of the Senate president in the 10th Nation- al Assembly to the North Central geopolitical zone. He said it would curb insecurity and economic sabotage. Bwari said if the North Central region gets the office, it would help the region to address the issues of insecurity, poor infrastructure and other forms of economic sabotage. The former minister, who was also the chief whip of the House of Representatives, stated this when he spoke with journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the North Central has abundant arable land for agricultural development and is also endowed with rich mineral resources that could serve as alternatives to oil and gas resources, if effectively explored. Bwari, however, lament ed that bandits had stopped farmers from accessing their farms, fishing ponds and took over mining sites, preventing access to investors. He expressed the hope that there would be a positive change in the region if the APC leadership and the president-elect support the aspiration of the North Central, to produce the next senate president. Bwari said, “Following the conclusion of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, two very important positions have gone to the South-West and NorthEast geopolitical zones.

“The president and vice president-elects have been elected from those zones. Other zones are now clamouring for the third most important position in the country, that is the Senate Presidency. “If we look at performance, the North Central did very well for the All Progressives Congress in the last election. We produced very significant votes for the president-elect and the vice president-elect.