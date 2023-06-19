Why Ododo Will Win Kogi Gov’ship Election – Fanwo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the commissioner for information and communications in Kogi State, Hon Kingsley Fanwo, has expressed confidence that the party would win the November 11, 2023 poll, “massively”.

Fanwo who made this known while speaking with journalists in Lokoja said the pedigree of the party in the state is such that the opposition will “continue to struggle”, saying the aspiration of Alhaji Usman Ododo is a “movement of a united Kogi people.”

His words: “Our candidate, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo has met virtually all key stakeholders in Kogi State. He is still meeting more people to consult with them on the way to consolidate on the legacies of Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Today, he is working harder than any other candidate in the race.

“He has and he is still meeting with stakeholders across the state from the East to the West and Central, because he is running on the card of a united Kogi State. He is confident that his programmes and the achievements of the Yahaya Bello administration will deliver victory to him.

“The commitment of stalwarts and our compatriots across the ethnic, religious and class lines have been phenomenal, a clear demonstration of what Yahaya Bello laboured for seven years to build, which is a people united by destiny.