Ignore Dokubo, Invite Nnamdi Kanu For Talks, Ohanaeze Youths Urge Tinubu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has expressed outrage over the attack on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by ex-militant leader, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari.

The Igbo group called on President Bola Tinubu to ignore the likes of Dokubo and invite Kanu for a round table discussion.

Dokubo while speaking to journalists after a meeting with President Tinubu branded the IPOB leader a criminal, calling on Tinubu not to release him.

His statement has continued to draw the anger of Ndigbo, with many accusing him of reaching beyond his bounds.

The president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, accused Dokubo-Asari of being sponsored by those who want to destabilise President Tinubu’s government.