One of the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija “Ten Over Ten” season, Sabrina has exited the show on medical grounds, LEADERSHIP recalls.

Advertisement

According to a statement posted on the show’s verified X handle Monday afternoon, the decision followed a consultation between Sabrina, Big Brother, and the on-site medical team, after which it was agreed that she should leave the House for a more thorough medical investigation.

The statement added that MultiChoice and the show’s producers remained committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother House at all times.

Sabrina’s departure marks one of the rare occasions a contestant has had to leave the competition due to health concerns.