The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said that security agencies are aware of the identities and locations of bandit groups behind recent abductions, including the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State, but cannot carry out indiscriminate airstrikes due to the risk of civilian casualties.

Speaking on ARISE News’ Prime Time programme on Monday, Onanuga explained that while the military has the intelligence to target the criminals, the presence of hostages and civilians within those areas makes direct bombing operations too dangerous.

“The security people, they know all the bandits that are operating in that axis. They know them. They know where they operate,” Onanuga said.

“Our people are living around where they operate. So you can’t just go there. They need to be very careful that in the course of chasing these bandits, they don’t go and bomb innocent Nigerians.”

He recalled a past incident in Borno State, where a military airstrike mistakenly hit civilians, saying such errors must be avoided at all costs.

“Some years ago in Borno State, when the military thought they had the right satellite connection, they bombed the wrong people. They must avoid that kind of mistake,” he added.

Onanuga noted that uncertainty still surrounds the number of abducted students from the Niger school attack, as neither the school authorities nor the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have provided a verified list of missing persons.

“As of now, the authorities are in the dark as to how many people are really missing. You said students are missing, let us have their names. Let us know what we are looking for,” he said.

According to him, the situation has been made more complicated by the disappearance of the school principal.

“For the security, they found it very strange that they are not cooperating. What is the agenda?” he queried.

The presidential aide also explained that the use of human shields by bandits often prevents immediate military offensives after abductions.

“What sometimes restrains them from going after them is the risk of collateral damage. They go about abducting our people and use them as a shield so that they will not be attacked,” Onanuga said.

He stressed that the bandits understand the potential consequences of holding on to captives.

“They know that if they keep those people and refuse to release them, the next thing will be for the government to embark on a kinetic action and attack their base,” he stated.

On the President’s recent directive to redeploy police officers from VIP protection duties to frontline operations, Onanuga said the move would significantly bolster security across vulnerable communities.

“I read today about 100,000 policemen guarding VIPs. If you share them out to vulnerable areas, that will make a lot of difference,” he said.

Reacting to criticisms from religious leaders and sections of the public, Onanuga maintained that the administration acknowledges the seriousness of the security situation and is not in denial about the ongoing violence.

“This government has never denied that Nigerians are being killed. We know we have problems, but we are making efforts to ensure that we stem all these things,” he said.

He disclosed that President Tinubu is expected to address the nation soon after ongoing high-level security consultations.

“I think he will do so very soon,” Onanuga said.