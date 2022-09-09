Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, has said there is a gang-up against Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike because of his quest for a better Nigeria.

He stated that the gang-up was as a result of Wike’s firmness and ability to speak truth to power on issues of national interest, describing the governor’s traducers as “political buccaneers”

Lloyd, who spoke during the commissioning of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the Rivers State University, at Emohua, said it was regrettable that Nigerians missed the opportunity to elect Wike as a president, who has the capacity and capability to rescue Nigeria from its present security and economic challenges.

The LG chairman described the governor as a leader with the willpower to salvage acclaimed giant of Africa from retrogression and reposition the country on the path to economic prosperity and development.

He stated that Wike’s tremendous achievements in Rivers State amidst the economic downturn in Nigeria places the governor in a better position to bring his wealth of experience into the administration of the country, to restore the dignity of Nigerians.

Lloyd said the people of Emohua local government area were very proud of the governor and his achievements in Rivers State, and as a major beneficiary of the governor’s goodwill, the people of the area cannot hesitate to respond swiftly whenever and wherever Wike calls them.

He commended the governor for appointing sons of the local government area into strategic positions in his administration, as well as the number of infrastructural projects executed across the local government area.