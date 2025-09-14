One of the most dangerous habits people carry into relationships especially into marriage, is the silent, almost subconscious assumption that their partner will change. This false hope has wrecked more marriages than infidelity ever could. It often starts small.

From “They’ll outgrow this, to “Things will be different after the wedding.” “They’ll change when kids come, and a host of other assumptions, sadly, in most cases, the change never comes and if it does, it’s rarely for the better.

Marriage doesn’t magically make people more loving, patient, or self-controlled. It magnifies what’s already inside. If your partner is dismissive, angry, manipulative, or distant before marriage, tying the knot won’t melt those flaws away. In fact, the added pressures of married life bills, children, in-laws can sharpen those traits. What you tolerate in courtship may become unbearable in marriage.

A heartbreaking example I’ve seen too often is when people mostly women, marry someone who was physically abusive during courtship, hoping love or time will “fix” them. One woman I spoke with had been slapped three times before her engagement. Each time, her partner apologised profusely. Each time, she forgave him believing the next time would never come. But it did. And after marriage, the apologies stopped. The beatings became routine. And the dream of a peaceful home turned into daily fear.

If someone can harm you in a relationship meant to woo you, they’re unlikely to treat you better once they have a marriage license in hand. Abuse is not a phase. It’s not a mistake. It’s a red flag that should never be rationalised. Believing that marriage will correct violent tendencies is not just naive, it’s dangerous.

But assumption isn’t limited to physical abuse. Many people ignore selfishness, immaturity, irresponsibility, or emotional neglect, hoping marriage will ‘mature’ their partner. Some assume that a man who doesn’t provide while dating will suddenly become a provider after the wedding. Or that a woman who refuses accountability will become supportive just because she now wears a ring. These assumptions are silent expectations that turn into loud disappointments.

Here’s the truth: You don’t marry potential , you marry patterns. The way someone speaks to you, listens to you, handles stress, resolves conflict, manages money, and shows respect before marriage is the most honest preview of what’s to come. If it’s not healthy now, don’t convince yourself it will be later.

Relationships that last are not built on illusions or false hope. They’re built on honesty, self-awareness, and choosing someone whose current behavior aligns with the kind of future you want. Assumption blinds you. Reality saves you.

So before you walk down the aisle, ask yourself: Can I live with who this person is today, not who I hope they’ll become? If the answer is no, love yourself enough to pause. Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is walk away from who someone could be and face who they truly are.