The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has said the Nigerian military is deploying more non-kinetic approach due to its effectiveness in combating terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

The CDS stated this in his key note address at a one-day seminar with the theme :“Civil Military Relations: Non-kinetic efforts of the Nigerian Military in Security Management, Challenges, and Prospects”, organised by Defence Correspondent Association of Nigerian (DECAN) at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

He said the traditional notion of war relying heavily on kinetic means is gradually being relegated and the Nigerian military now seeks to possess and apply non kinetic approaches to project power, secure interests and solve problems.

Gen. Musa said the theme of the seminar “Civil Military Relations: Non-kinetic efforts of the Nigerian Military in Security Management, Challenges, and Prospects”, was timely considering the the significance of non-kinetic approach in winning the battle against terrorism and other security challenges.

The CDS said: “Nigeria, as a diverse and complex nation, faces a mirage of security threats that demand our varying attention and concerted efforts to address.

“From separatism, insurgencies and terrorism to intercommunal conflicts, transnational organized crimes and the mirror of other security challenges, the task of securing our nation is formidable and tasking.

“In tackling these threats, we are not unmindful of the shift from seeking victory through kinetic means.

“Though the overall power potential of the country is still being determined by conventional military artists, there is no doubt that the non-kinetic means are becoming more relevant in the power potentials of Nigeria.

“The armed forces of Nigeria, being the key driver encountering the myriad of security threats nationwide has sustained non military and soft strategies as a means to an end of this multifaceted threats.”

He said the military all over the world had noted that when dealing with non-state actors the the military and the adversaries struggle for the hearts and minds of the citizens, hence the Nigerian military tries to be ahead of the adversaries.

“It is not worth the enforcement of Nigerians’ non kinetic efforts towards winning the hearts and minds of citizens and encouraging other sectors of the society to take ownership of the situation in order to contribute meaningfully to defeating the multifaceted threats,” he said.

According to the CDS, some of the non kinetic activities conducted by the military include Operation Safe Corridor designed to deradicalize, rehabilitate and reintegrate surrendered, willing and repentant members of the terrorist groups.

Others, according to him, are civil military cooperation and engagement with key leaders of various communities and stakeholders, especially those that are directly affected by security as well as the veterans.

“Our main focus remains the targeting of the will of the people through the application as a combination of soft and non military means,” the CDS said.

Earlier in his welcome address, DECAN President, Ismail Musa, patriotic member are from reputable organisations that is interested in projecting national security and development of the country.

Musa said the theme of the event was carefully chosen as a way “ to reshape our minds towards effective service delivery.

“It is also part of our noble mandate to educate our members and the public about the ongoing soft approach adopted by the military in the quest to further secure the nation,” he added.

In his goodwill message,the director defence media operations Major General Edward Buba said the nation’s security requires a whole of government and a whole of society approach,which culminates into a whole of nation’s approach to address.

He said both media and military have a key role to play in order to address the challenge.

In the same vein,the director defence information Brig-Gen Tuku Counter Terrorism Centre Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa (Rtd) represented by Commodore BM Sule decried the use of artificial intelligence by hostile state and non state actors to foment fake news and lack of collaboration among security agencies.

He however,said the media plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue and understanding between the military and the public.