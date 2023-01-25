Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the ongoing campaign for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State does not include the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, because the latter has not asked for it.

Wike, who stated this while speaking during PDP campaign rally in Bonny Island, said that no understanding has been brokered for such a level of support to be given by the State to Atiku.

The governor said he cannot force himself to campaign for anyone who has not asked for such support, enjoining all residents in the State to be rest assured that no intimidation and propaganda can cause a distraction from the political path that has been so chosen.

He said: “I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike stated that anybody who said Rivers State is inconsequential will suffer repercussion for ignoring the State.

He said: “Any person who says Rivers State is not important, we will pepper him. Anybody who says he doesn’t regard Rivers State, we would not regard such person.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation because nobody can intimidate us. We are very, very solid. We are very strong.

“No State can point at us to determine what will happen here. Nobody can do such. So, be bold to say ‘I’m from Rivers State, I live in Rivers and I am happy with Rivers’. What is important is our State which we have collected.”

Wike also said it was fruitless for any political party, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign in the State based on the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the ruling party’s leader, had already adjudged PDP in Rivers as the best in infrastructure delivery in the country.