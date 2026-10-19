The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday said it withheld recognition of foreign chapters of the party in the diaspora due to a subsisting court judgment that no political party registered in Nigeria has the legal authority to establish, operate or supervise chapters outside the country’s territorial boundaries.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director, who disclosed this in a statement, expressed the party’s appreciation to various foreign chapters in the diaspora.

“The National Leadership of the NDC has reviewed its relationship with foreign chapters of the party operating in the diaspora and wishes to make the following clarifications:

“The NDC wishes to withhold recognition of foreign chapters of the party in the diaspora.

“We are deeply appreciative of the immense support of various foreign chapters in the diaspora. We are grateful for their unwavering loyalty, guidance, and contributions to the party,” he said.

Director, however, noted that as a political party committed to the virtues of accountability, transparency and due process, the NDC is aware of a subsisting court judgment restricting political parties from organising foreign-based chapters.

He said: “In the matter of _Prof. Ali Alao v. All Progressives Congress (APC) & Anor, Suit No: CV/187/2025_, it was decided by Justice Peter Kekemeke at the FCT High Court in Maitama that, ‘no political party registered in Nigeria has the legal authority to establish, operate or supervise chapters outside the country’s territorial boundaries.’

“The court further held that ‘diaspora chapters of Nigerian political parties were illegal, unconstitutional, and unknown to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’

“Therefore, the NDC, in deference to the said judgment, is halting recognition of foreign chapters of the party and all earlier recognitions are hereby withdrawn.

“In jurisdictions where more than one group exists, a harmonisation process has been initiated by the party to bring them under one umbrella,” he added.

According to the National Publicity Secretary, the party is currently studying the judgment and has referred it to its Legal Department for further advice and guidance.

“The party is aware of the tremendous interest that Nigerians in the diaspora have in our candidates, especially our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and we thank them and encourage them to sustain such interest with more vigour.

“We encourage our supporters in the diaspora to continue to meet and interact, and we shall remain in touch with them through appropriate and legal channels.

“Collectively, we must work hard to build a Nigeria of our dreams. We must rescue Nigeria from its present state of drift and hopelessness foisted on it by the rudderless APC,” Director concluded.