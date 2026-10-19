Former Inspector-General of Police and Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Muhammad Abubakar Adamu, has provided N20 million in start-up support to 200 youths in Obi Local Government Area ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Each beneficiary received N100,000 to establish or support a small or medium-scale enterprise, in an initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, self-reliance and economic opportunities among young people.

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The empowerment programme took place as part of Adamu’s campaign activities in the local government area.

The former police chief also received an endorsement from the Fulani Youth Development Association for IGP, popularly known as IG YESO YESO, during the visit.

The association, chaired by Hon. Abubakar Ladan, announced its support for Adamu’s governorship ambition at a gathering attended by Fulani youths from across Nasarawa State and other prominent stakeholders from the community.

The endorsement adds to the political engagements undertaken by the SDP candidate as he seeks support ahead of the 2027 election.

In a separate engagement on Saturday, Adamu visited the palace of the traditional ruler of Obi, Alhaji Aliyu Dangiwa Ogiri Orume Osuko, who is chairman of the Obi Traditional Council of Chiefs, to pay royal homage.

The visit formed part of his engagements with traditional institutions and community leaders in Obi Local Government Area.

Adamu, a retired inspector-general of police, is seeking to become governor of Nasarawa State on the SDP platform in the 2027 general election.