Stress is a physical, mental, or emotional factor that causes bodily or mental tension.

According to medical experts, stress can cause or influence the course of many medical conditions including psychological conditions such as depression and anxiety.

A pediatrician and public health expert, Dr. Yashua Alkali Hamza, has therefore, stressed the importance of relaxation, saying sudden deaths probably from sudden cardiac arrest or sudden rise in blood pressure are all stress related.

She said: “People have to try as much as possible to learn how to manage stress. Stress is by far the number one cause of ill health and it is not just about heart disease but any other illness. When you are under stress, your body strive to fight that stress and it diverts your immune system from fighting illnesses that they are supposed to fight. So if you don‘t manage your stress and if you don‘t take care of your stress levels, it is going to affect your health.”

Hamza, who is also the chief executive officer at Childcare and Wellness Clinics, warned that consistent stressing of the body can pull it off balance.

“You should try as much as possible to relax and avoid stress. I know that things are difficult and I know that times are hard, but you have to take some time to take a deep breath in, bring yourself back into balance and try and manage that stress.

All these sudden deaths probably from sudden cardiac arrest or sudden rise in PB are all stress related and so managing your stress is very important, she added.